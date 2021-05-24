'Walk-in' vaccination for citizens in Mumbai. Full list of centres here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said started 'walk-in' vaccination for citizens at its centres from today.A statement issued by it said citizens aged 60 years and above will get the first and the second dose of the Covishield vaccine during this period.

Booking Only 20% - 1st dose, 80% - 2nd dose," BMC said in a tweet.

Health workers and frontline workers, as well as 45 years and above, will get the second dose. All age groups will get the second dose of Covaxin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From May 27 to 29, the vaccination drive will be carried out after registration by beneficiaries.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,431 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 49 deaths. With the addition of the new cases, Mumbai's COVID-19 caseload went up to 6,97,810 and the death toll to 4,623, it said in a statement.

