Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage

Wall Street Journal reporter detained in Russia on suspicion of espionage1 min read . 01:43 PM IST
A US reporter for the Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian state-run agencies said
A US reporter for the Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian state-run agencies said
A US reporter for the Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian state-run agencies said Thursday, citing the FSB security services.
A US reporter for the Wall Street Journal newspaper has been detained in Russia for espionage, Russian state-run agencies said Thursday, citing the FSB security services.
"The FSB halted the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan ... a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited with the Russian foreign ministry, suspected of spying in the interests of the American government," the security services were cited as saying by Russian agencies.
"The FSB halted the illegal activities of US citizen Gershkovich Evan ... a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal, accredited with the Russian foreign ministry, suspected of spying in the interests of the American government," the security services were cited as saying by Russian agencies.