BENGALURU: To support India’s battle against covid-19, Walmart Inc, Flipkart and the Walmart Foundation will together provide ₹46 crore in monetary support along with necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers.

They will also look to support entities providing essential relief material to farmers and small businesses.

In a joint statement on Saturday, Walmart Inc. and Flipkart said they will spend ₹38.3 crore to bring in-kind donations into India to help with frontline response efforts. They will also focus on providing PPE, such as N95 masks and medical gowns, for distribution by non-government organizations (NGOs) to public healthcare workers.

Walmart and Flipkart have secured 300,000 N95 masks and 1 million medical gowns and will continue to leverage their global supply chains to source these critical necessities for medical workers in India.

Walmart Foundation will donate ₹7.7 crore to Goonj and Srijan, NGOs supporting vulnerable communities through the crisis. The funds will be used to support procurement of essential relief materials - food, medicines, and hygiene items - for distribution among farmers, rural communities, and the micro-businesses.

“Our customers and associates in India have been deeply impacted by covid-19 and our hearts continue to be with them," said Kathleen McLaughlin, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer for Walmart and president of Walmart Foundation. “In times like these, we all need to come together to support our communities and the efforts of healthcare workers, NGOs and government organizations. We are grateful to all those providing relief in India and we want to help."

On Friday, Flipkart announced a host of measures it is taking to help sellers get back on their feet. These included health insurance plans for sellers and their families at a special rate, relaxation of storage fees as well as a three-month moratorium on existing loans which it provided to its seller community.

“Our Flipkart teams are working around-the-clock to respond to the covid-19 crisis with care and compassion. We are very proud of them. The emergency relief efforts we are announcing today underscore our commitment to continuing to work with the private and public sector in India to respond to this unprecedented challenge," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Last week, Noida-based Paytm said that it will contribute 400,000 masks and 1 million hygiene products (including sanitisers, hand-washes and rubs) to the Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and health workers fighting covid-19.

To enable essential medical trips on its platform for health workers and civilians, Indian ride-hailing major Ola also has started equipping its ‘Ola Emergency’ service with free masks and sanitizers.