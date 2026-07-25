Wangchuk clarifies ‘no deal with Centre’, ended strike fearing Ladakh-like crackdown after critics slam

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, clarified the reason for ending his indefinite hunger strike, dismissing claims that he had reached a deal with the government.

In a YouTube video posted late Friday night, Wangchuk said he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters and wanted to prevent violence, recalling the 24 September, 2025 firing on youth in Ladakh. Elaborating further, the activist explained that his primary goal was to ensure that students involved in the protests would not face violence or legal consequences, news agency PTI reported.

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Wangchuk issues clarification over ending hunger strike Wangchuk, who began his indefinite hunger strike on 28 June in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which sought the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with other demands, clarified that he did not seek the education minister's resignation during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal action against protesters. Further, he expressed confidence that Pradhan would eventually resign.

The activist, in his video message, said, "Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen. I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused."

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'Treated like a prisoner:' Wangchuk Responding to criticism over ending his fast at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, he stated that those questioning his decision to end the hunger strike were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being moved from the protest site.

Wangchuk added, "If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi's heat?"

He also alleged that after being moved to Safdarjung Hospital on 18 July, he was treated "like a prisoner", adding that he was denied free movement, was not allowed to meet visitors and was not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.

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Describing his experience, he said, "It was like being in North Korea," and added that despite the Delhi High Court permitting him to be transferred to Medanta Hospital, authorities at Safdarjung Hospital did not let him leave for several hours.

Wangchuk says Pradhan's resignation not primary concern He reiterated that his primary concern was protecting students rather than seeking the minister's resignation. Expressing confidence that the ongoing movement led by CJP would continue calling for Pradhan's resignation, Wangchuk noted, "My focus was that students should not suffer. My main concern was legal action and FIRs. I did not think it was necessary for me personally to secure the minister's resignation."

Wangchuk called off his hunger strike shortly after midnight on Thursday after the Centre provided a written assurance that it would not pursue cases against peaceful protesters, would facilitate a detailed parliamentary discussion on examination reforms and paper leaks, and was favourably considering compensation for the families of students who died by suicide in the wake of the alleged NEET paper leak.

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(with agency inputs)

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.