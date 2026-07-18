Wangchuk taken to hospital as per HC orders, Delhi Police says; Dipke claims he has been ‘beaten up’, detained

Delhi police has claimed that Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the hospital on Saturday morning 'as per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise', adding that 'maximum restraint' was taken by officials during the process.

They have also asked the protestors gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to vacate the premises at the earliest.

In an X post from the social media handle of DCP New Delhi, the authorities said, "As per orders of Hon’ble High Court and on expert medical advise due to the deteriorating health condition of Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care...Police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely. We request the protestors at Jantar Mantar to peacefully vacate the place at the earliest."

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Sonam Wangchuk taken to the hospital? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk was taken to the hospital due to his deteriorating health condition, as ordered by the Hon'ble High Court and upon expert medical advice. 2 What is the purpose of Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk's hunger strike aims to protest against the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities related to the NEET-UG paper leak. 3 How long has Sonam Wangchuk been on hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, which marks over 20 days of his protest. 4 What did authorities say about the protest at Jantar Mantar? ⌵ Authorities requested the protestors at Jantar Mantar to vacate the premises, claiming they sought to ensure maximum restraint during police action. 5 What health complications did Sonam Wangchuk face during his hunger strike? ⌵ During his hunger strike, Wangchuk experienced significant weight loss and doctors warned of potential organ involvement due to the extended duration of fasting.

Dipke contradicts police statement However, the police's statement was contradicted by Abhijit Dipke, the founder of the Cockroach Janata Party leading the movement.

Dipke claimed on social media that Delhi Police was 'cracking down' at Jantar Mantar. He also claimed that people gathered there were being beaten up and that Sonam Wangchuk was 'forcefully' taken away.

'Delhi Police is cracking down at Jantar Mantar. Beating up people and taking away Sonam sir forcefully,' Dipke said in a post on X.

"I have been beaten up and put under detention by Delhi Police," Dipke said in another X post.

Saurav Das, one of the spokespersons of the CJP, shared a video and said, "The Delhi Police has stopped Abhijeet Dipke where he was staying. People are telling me that Sonam Wangchuk is being picked up from the protest site. Students are being lathicharged!"

This move came a day after Delhi got its new police commissioner, senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar, who had earlier served as the Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau.

He was appointed by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.