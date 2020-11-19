Wanna fly abroad? Where all Indians can travel amid Covid-19 pandemic

Scheduled international flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, special international passenger flights have been operating in India under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements formed between India and other countries since July.

Who all can fly?

People with valid visa and work permit can fly to destination countries. If the validity of such visas has expired, they can apply for fresh visa and from Indian mission and then will be able to fly.

Air bubble arrangement

An air bubble is a bilateral arrangement with a set of regulations and restrictions in which the carriers of the two countries can operate international flights. The air bubbles arrangement between the two countries helps airlines to operate international flights with certain restrictions.

Indians can fly to Ethiopia

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has established a separate bilateral air bubble arrangement with Ethiopia for operation of special international passenger flights between the two countries.

Air bubble arrangements with other countries

Till now, India had formed air bubble arrangements with around 19 countries. These are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Bhutan, Canada, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Kenya, Maldives, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, the UAE, the UK, Ukraine and the US.

What do you need to do to travel abroad?

All international travellers will, however, have to strictly adhere to the guidelines of the Union Health Ministry regarding quarantine and other Covid-19 matters. Earlier, the Health Ministry issued a set of guidelines for international arrival as per which all travellers should submit a self-declaration form on the website of Delhi airport at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel. They should also give an undertaking on the portal that they will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health. For those travelling outside India, various countries have different isolation and testing norms.

