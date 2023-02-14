Traditionally, meeting up for beverages has been the most preferred date option for couples. However, more GenZ and Indian millennials are now adopting ‘mindful drinking’, ‘sober curiosity', and ‘alcohol-free dry dates’, according to a study by a popular dating application Bumble.

The research stated that the concept of dry dating will continue to be popular in 2023. This year, people are better at expressing their choice of dating experience, questioning the status quo, and setting their own terms and conditions for dating.

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “Since the pandemic, we have seen a rise in 'sober curiosity' and more people opting for alcohol-free dry dates. Dating while sober may feel more difficult for some, but nothing feels more empowering than living a life true to your needs."

What is dry dating?

The term ‘dry dating’ was coined in 2022 when this trend was most popular and people started to go out on physical dates after the Covid-19 pandemic. People who try to build a strong emotional connection with their partners are now choosing to go on ‘alcohol-free’ dry dates to understand other people properly.

What Bumble study says?

- Around 24% of single Indians who consume alcohol stated that they will not do so on dates this year, according to a recent survey conducted by Bumble.

- Nearly 56% will focus on getting to know the other person with a clear mind.

- In India, singles are reexamining their relationships with liquor.

- Around 45% of respondents who drink, will prefer alcohol-free dates to improve their health.

- Remaining respondents claimed that they consume alcohol to reduce stress before going on dates.

Bumble's relationship expert gives advice on dry dates

Shahzeen Shivdasani, Bumble's relationship expert has shared ideas that can help you to go on sober, dry dates.

1) One can either take a walk or any other sober activity during his/her first dry date.

2) You can also choose coffee dates, either long or short, depending upon the couple's choice.

3) Visit food fairs or explore street food together. Take a leisurely stroll with your partner in public places and click some good pictures.

4) Attend concerts, gigs, festivals, and functions together to know more about each other.

The love birds can try ‘dry dating’ today, February 14, which is celebrated as Valentine's Day to express affection for your significant person.