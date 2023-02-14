Wanna try ‘dry dating’ this Valentine's Day? Bumble has some tips for you
A stated that the concept of dry dating will continue to be popular in 2023.
Traditionally, meeting up for beverages has been the most preferred date option for couples. However, more GenZ and Indian millennials are now adopting ‘mindful drinking’, ‘sober curiosity', and ‘alcohol-free dry dates’, according to a study by a popular dating application Bumble.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×