ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by San Francisco-based AI research company OpenAI, has now become a ‘Valentine tool’. It is stealing the hearts of many Indians who are using artificial technology for writing love letters for Valentine's Day.

A McAfee Corp study named “Modern Love" stated that around 62% of Indians are planning to use AI to write love letters this Valentine's Day, the highest out of all countries.

McAfee has surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries, including India, and found that 78% of Indian respondents could not differentiate between human-written love letters and produced by AI-tool. The report revealed that 73% of Indian respondents also use AI to enhance their dating profiles.

Steve Grobman, McAfee Chief Technology Officer said, “With the rise in popularity of artificial intelligence, particularly tools such as ChatGPT that anybody with a web browser can access, the chances of receiving machine-generated information are on the rise. While some AI use cases may be innocent enough, we know cybercriminals also use AI to scale malicious activity."

He noted that it's important to stay vigilant and use security solutions that can help safeguard the users' privacy and identity and protect them from clicking on malicious links a scammer might send.

"It is easy to drop your guard when chatting with a potential partner but it’s important to be on alert if you’re asked suspicious requests for money or personal information," Grobman added.

In addition, the study said that around 89% of Indian respondents have engaged in direct conversation with strangers on social media platforms, as compared to 66% globally. The most common sites are Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It also recommended people be vigilant while interacting with strangers online.

ChatGPT is trained on a vast compilation of articles, websites, and social-media posts scraped from the internet as well as real-time conversations—primarily in English—with human contractors hired by OpenAI. It learns to mimic the grammar and structure of the writing and reflects frequently-used phrases.