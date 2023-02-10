Wanna write a love letter on Valentine's Day? ChatGPT will help you
McAfee has surveyed 5,000 people across nine countries, including India, and found that 78% of Indian respondents could not differentiate between human-written love letters and produced by AI-tool.
ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by San Francisco-based AI research company OpenAI, has now become a ‘Valentine tool’. It is stealing the hearts of many Indians who are using artificial technology for writing love letters for Valentine's Day.
