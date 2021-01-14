Want Aadhaar PVC card but don't have Aadhaar number? Follow these steps

OPEN APP
The all-new Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof. (@UIDAI)

1 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2021, 01:17 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)launched the Aadhaar in the form of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card in October last year. Just like your debit card or PAN, you will be able to carry the PVC Aadhaar card in your wallet. PVC cards are called polyvinyl chloride cards. A PVC card is a plastic card on which the Aadhaar information is printed. A fee of 50 is charged for making this card.

"To order your Aadhaar PVC card online, all you need is your Aadhaar number. If you don’t have that, you can use your 28 digit Enrolment ID (EID) or 16 digits Virtual ID (VID) to order it," UIDAI said in a tweet.

How to apply for the all-new Aadhaar PVC card

1) Apply online on the official website of UIDAI.

2) In the 'My Aadhaar section', click on the 'Order Aadhaar PVC Card'

3) Now, enter either the 12 digit Aadhaar number or the 16 digits virtual ID or the 28 digit EID.

4) Now, enter the security code or captcha you see in the picture.

5) Click Send OTP.

6) You will get an OTP on the registered mobile number.

7) Now, enter the OTP and submit it.

8) After submitting, you will have a preview of the PVC card in front of you.

9) Then you have to click on the payment option below. After doing this, you will be redirected to the payment page and you have to pay the fee.

10) Your Aadhaar PVC card will be ordered as soon as payment is made.

Aadhaar PVC Card is loaded with the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.


