Want Aadhaar PVC card but don't have Aadhaar number? Follow these steps

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)launched the Aadhaar in the form of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card in October last year. Just like your debit card or PAN, you will be able to carry the PVC Aadhaar card in your wallet. PVC cards are called polyvinyl chloride cards. A PVC card is a plastic card on which the Aadhaar information is printed. A fee of ₹50 is charged for making this card.