A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has gone viral on social media, giving a cheeky answer when asked about the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel.

Madhya Pradesh BJP's Katni district President Ramratan Payal told a journalist to go to "Taliban" because fuel is available for ₹50 in Afghanistan.

"Go to Taliban...check in your Afghanistan, petrol is ₹50/litre there. Go and refill your petrol there (Afghanistan), where nobody is there to refill the fuel. At least here (India) we have safety. The third wave of coronavirus is about to come while two Covid waves India has already faced. What crisis the country is going through (can’t you see)," the BJP leader told a journalist in the viral video.

#BREAKING : BJP #Katni, #MadhyaPradesh district president Ramratan Payal responding to a question on inflation and on expensive petrol in #India, urges to go to #Afghanistan, there petrol is 50 rupees litre, but no one is there to purchase it.



Petrol and diesel prices have surged all-time high in several cities. Petrol has crossed ₹100 per litre-mark in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and several other cities this year.

This week, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government is "sensitive" towards the prices of petroleum products and is taking all possible steps to address the issue.

Puri said that the Congress government, before 2014, issued oil bonds of ₹1.34 lakh crore to control prices of petrol and "passed on their problem to us. They emptied the chest. We have to pay ₹20,000 crore this year for the oil bonds that have a maturity period of 15 years."

