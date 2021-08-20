Want cheaper petrol? Go to Taliban-Afghanistan, says BJP leader. Watch video

Want cheaper petrol? Go to Taliban-Afghanistan, says BJP leader. Watch video1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh BJP's Katni district President Ramratan Payal told a journalist to go to ‘Taliban’ because fuel is available for ₹50 in Afghanistan
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Madhya Pradesh BJP's Katni district President Ramratan Payal told a journalist to go to ‘Taliban’ because fuel is available for ₹50 in Afghanistan
A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has gone viral on social media, giving a cheeky answer when asked about the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel.
A video of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has gone viral on social media, giving a cheeky answer when asked about the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel.
Madhya Pradesh BJP's Katni district President Ramratan Payal told a journalist to go to "Taliban" because fuel is available for ₹50 in Afghanistan.
Madhya Pradesh BJP's Katni district President Ramratan Payal told a journalist to go to "Taliban" because fuel is available for ₹50 in Afghanistan.
"Go to Taliban...check in your Afghanistan, petrol is ₹50/litre there. Go and refill your petrol there (Afghanistan), where nobody is there to refill the fuel. At least here (India) we have safety. The third wave of coronavirus is about to come while two Covid waves India has already faced. What crisis the country is going through (can’t you see)," the BJP leader told a journalist in the viral video.
"Go to Taliban...check in your Afghanistan, petrol is ₹50/litre there. Go and refill your petrol there (Afghanistan), where nobody is there to refill the fuel. At least here (India) we have safety. The third wave of coronavirus is about to come while two Covid waves India has already faced. What crisis the country is going through (can’t you see)," the BJP leader told a journalist in the viral video.
Petrol and diesel prices have surged all-time high in several cities. Petrol has crossed ₹100 per litre-mark in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and several other cities this year.
Petrol and diesel prices have surged all-time high in several cities. Petrol has crossed ₹100 per litre-mark in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and several other cities this year.
This week, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government is "sensitive" towards the prices of petroleum products and is taking all possible steps to address the issue.
This week, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the government is "sensitive" towards the prices of petroleum products and is taking all possible steps to address the issue.
Puri said that the Congress government, before 2014, issued oil bonds of ₹1.34 lakh crore to control prices of petrol and "passed on their problem to us. They emptied the chest. We have to pay ₹20,000 crore this year for the oil bonds that have a maturity period of 15 years."
Puri said that the Congress government, before 2014, issued oil bonds of ₹1.34 lakh crore to control prices of petrol and "passed on their problem to us. They emptied the chest. We have to pay ₹20,000 crore this year for the oil bonds that have a maturity period of 15 years."
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!