Want India to become global hub for Artificial Intelligence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that artificial intelligence (AI) can play a crucial role in developing solutions in agriculture, creating next generation urban infrastructure, as well as for making disaster management systems in the country stronger.

Speaking at the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE) 2020 summit, PM Modi said that while he wants India to become a global hub for AI, it is also a collective responsibility of the nation to protect the world from misuse of AI by non-state actors such as cyber criminals, terrorists, among others.

“It remains our collective responsibility to ensure trust in how AI is used. Algorithm Transparency is key to establishing this trust. Equally important is accountability. We must protect the world against weaponisation of AI by non-state actors," he said.

In a first, the union government has organized a five-day virtual global summit to kickstart discussion on the creation of robust AI-powered public infrastructure to benefit India as well as other nations. So far, representatives from 137 countries have registered to participate in the summit. Experts across the world are expected to deliberate over strategies to use AI for social benefit and for empowering communities over the course of the summit. For instance, AI driven platforms can predict, prevent and reduce potential accidents on the roads, thereby saving lives. Similarly, it can play a crucial role in healthcare and education.

The RAISE summit will also give opportunity to top 15 startups will be given an opportunity to showcase their AI solution on a global platform. Last month, the Centre had launched an AI Solutions Challenge to support and encourage small new-age firms to innovate, grow and develop solutions to challenges in healthcare, education, agriculture, smart mobility, transportation and natural language processing.

“The teamwork of AI with humans can do wonders for our planet…We want India to become global hub of AI. Our bright minds are already working towards it," the Prime Minister said, adding that there should be no doubt that human creativity and human emotion will continue to remain mankind’s greatest strength and will have unique advantage over machines.

“We are sure India is capable of building a large AI ecosystem. It will help us promote a large scale of skilled professionals who will be there to mange India’s and the world’s AI ecosystem," information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

