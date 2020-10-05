Want India to become global hub for Artificial Intelligence: PM Modi

In a first, the union government has organized a five-day virtual global summit to kickstart discussion on the creation of robust AI-powered public infrastructure to benefit India as well as other nations. So far, representatives from 137 countries have registered to participate in the summit. Experts across the world are expected to deliberate over strategies to use AI for social benefit and for empowering communities over the course of the summit. For instance, AI driven platforms can predict, prevent and reduce potential accidents on the roads, thereby saving lives. Similarly, it can play a crucial role in healthcare and education.