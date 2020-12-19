Stressing the need to change the strategies of war according to evolving times, Singh said the country may face challenges not only across the borders and the seas, but also Space and Cyber domains, for which it needs to be prepared. "So it is necessary that you need to update yourself constantly. For the future warfare and betterment, it is necessary that there should also be a scholar in you, besides a soldier," he said. The Defence Minister asked the newly commissioned officers to keep themselves updated about military strategy and technology and also focus on Artificial Intelligence.