Want situation where MVA doesn't get candidates for 2024 polls: Maha BJP Chief

He said the BJP was a party where workers got ample scope to progress, citing the rise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi to the post of prime minister. However, in the Congress, NCP and Uddhav Thackeray's party, one progresses up the hierarchy if one is a close relative of powerful leaders, Bawankule said at an event where some functionaries joined the party.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}