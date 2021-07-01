An Aadhaar with their mobile number linked to it is all applicants need to apply for instant e-PAN
Facility to instant e-PAN has been provided on the new income tax e-filing website too
Permanent Account Number, or PAN, is a crucial for India because of the nature of financial activities that require it. It is necessary for filing income tax returns, paying income taxes applying for a new credit or debit card, opening a bank or demat account, and even carrying out large financial transactions.
But for those who do not have it, need not worry about facing troubles because of it. PAN can be obtained easily by following the online procedure, however, it will be some time between applying for the your PAN card and receiving it. So what should you do if you do not have a PAN and need one on the spot. You simply apply for instant e-PAN.
You can visit the new income tax e-filing portal to apply for an instant e-PAN.
What is Instant e-PAN
Instant e-PAN is a facility extended to applicants with a valid Aadhaar number. Introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2020, it was meant to simplify the process to get PAN easier for applicants, without having to fill a detailed form.
E-PANs are equivalent to usual PANs, which means they used for all purposes general PAN is used. They can be generated in real-time online and used easily.
Documents to apply for instant e-PAN
You only need your Aadhaar number and the registered mobile number to apply for instant e-APN.