Permanent Account Number, or PAN, is a crucial for India because of the nature of financial activities that require it. It is necessary for filing income tax returns, paying income taxes applying for a new credit or debit card, opening a bank or demat account, and even carrying out large financial transactions.

But for those who do not have it, need not worry about facing troubles because of it. PAN can be obtained easily by following the online procedure, however, it will be some time between applying for the your PAN card and receiving it. So what should you do if you do not have a PAN and need one on the spot. You simply apply for instant e-PAN.

You can visit the new income tax e-filing portal to apply for an instant e-PAN.

What is Instant e-PAN

Instant e-PAN is a facility extended to applicants with a valid Aadhaar number. Introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Budget 2020, it was meant to simplify the process to get PAN easier for applicants, without having to fill a detailed form.

E-PANs are equivalent to usual PANs, which means they used for all purposes general PAN is used. They can be generated in real-time online and used easily.

Documents to apply for instant e-PAN

You only need your Aadhaar number and the registered mobile number to apply for instant e-APN.

Who can apply for instant e-PAN

Someone who has never been allotted a PAN

2. People with valid Aadhaar that has been linked with PAN. Those who have not linked PAN and Aadhaar will not be able to apply for it.

3. Aadhaar card holders need their full date of birth mentioned on their Aadhaar card. Minors are allowed to apply for instant e-PAN.

4. Applicants need to have their mobile phone numbers linked with their Aadhaar.

How to apply for instant e-PAN

With the new income tax e-filing website, https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal, now operational, here's a look at how to apply for instant e-PAN on this portal.

Step 1: Go to the new income tax e-filing portal, https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Step 2: Go to Online Services section on the home page and click on Instant e-PAN. Click on 'Show More' if the Instant e-PAN option does not appear on your screen at first.

Step 3: Click on New e-PAN

Step 4: Enter your Aadhaar number

Step 5: Read the terms and conditions carefully before pressing 'Accept'

Step 6: You will receive an one-time password (OTP) on the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar number.

Step 7: Enter your e-mail ID and click 'Confirm'. The instant e-PAN will be sent to your e-mail ID and can be easily downloaded in PDF format.

