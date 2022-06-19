The sale consideration has to be invested to buy a residential house within two years from sale of the mutual fund investments. You can also self-construct a residential house or book an under construction property and get the construction completed or possession within three years from the date of sale of your mutual fund investments. Amount remaining unutilised by 31st July, of the next financial year i.e. the due date of filing of your ITR has to be deposited in capital gains account scheme on or before this date.