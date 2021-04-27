Want to check Aadhaar card update status? UIDAI suggests these 3 ways

If an Aadhaar card holder has recently updated one's 12-digit unique identity number, then they have three ways to check their Aadhaar card update status. Those three ways to check Aadhaar update status are — call at 1947, send an e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in or log in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today informed about these three ways through a tweet from its official twitter handle.

Informing about the three ways through which one can check Aadhaar card status update the UIDAI tweeted, "Have you updated your Aadhaar recently? Call 1947 or email at help@uidai.gov.in to know the status of your update request. Keep your acknowledgment slip or URN handy to get the details. You can also check the status online from https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar."

#AadhaarHelpline

Have you updated your Aadhaar recently? Call 1947 or email at help@uidai.gov.in to know the status of your update request. Keep your acknowledgment slip or URN handy to get the details. You can also check the status online from https://t.co/IijgmtTIvC pic.twitter.com/u74O7cFhDb — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 27, 2021

The UIDAI said that in either of the three ways to check Aadhaar update status, one will have to keep the acknowledge slip or 14-digit URN number ready with it. IF the Aadhaar card holder calls at 1947 then he or she will have to give one's URN number to the Aadhaar executive while sending e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in, the Aadhaar card holder will have to send details of one's acknowledgement slip and URN number.

"You will require EID (Enrolment ID) to check your Aadhaar Status. The EID is displayed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains 14 digit enrolment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID)," says UID.

How to check Aadhaar card update status online

However, if the Aadhaar card holder, who recently updated one's Aadhaar number, is computer savvy, then it can check one's Aadhaar card update status online by logging in directly at resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. Here is the step by step guide:

1] Log in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar;

2] Enter 14-digit EID number;

3] Enter Captcha below:

4] Click at 'Check Status' button; and

5] Your Aadhaar card update status will get displayed on your computer monitor or on the Android phone screen.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.