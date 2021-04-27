OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Want to check Aadhaar card update status? UIDAI suggests these 3 ways

Want to check Aadhaar card update status? UIDAI suggests these 3 ways

If the Aadhaar card holder, who recently updated one's Aadhaar number, is computer savvy, then it can check one's Aadhaar card update status online by logging in directly at resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. Photo: HTPremium
If the Aadhaar card holder, who recently updated one's Aadhaar number, is computer savvy, then it can check one's Aadhaar card update status online by logging in directly at resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. Photo: HT
 2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2021, 02:27 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Those three ways to check Aadhaar update status are — call at 1947, send an e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in or log in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar

If an Aadhaar card holder has recently updated one's 12-digit unique identity number, then they have three ways to check their Aadhaar card update status. Those three ways to check Aadhaar update status are — call at 1947, send an e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in or log in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) today informed about these three ways through a tweet from its official twitter handle.

Informing about the three ways through which one can check Aadhaar card status update the UIDAI tweeted, "Have you updated your Aadhaar recently? Call 1947 or email at help@uidai.gov.in to know the status of your update request. Keep your acknowledgment slip or URN handy to get the details. You can also check the status online from https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar."

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The UIDAI said that in either of the three ways to check Aadhaar update status, one will have to keep the acknowledge slip or 14-digit URN number ready with it. IF the Aadhaar card holder calls at 1947 then he or she will have to give one's URN number to the Aadhaar executive while sending e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in, the Aadhaar card holder will have to send details of one's acknowledgement slip and URN number.

"You will require EID (Enrolment ID) to check your Aadhaar Status. The EID is displayed on the top of your enrolment/update acknowledgement slip and contains 14 digit enrolment number (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits together form your Enrolment ID (EID)," says UID.

How to check Aadhaar card update status online

However, if the Aadhaar card holder, who recently updated one's Aadhaar number, is computer savvy, then it can check one's Aadhaar card update status online by logging in directly at resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar. Here is the step by step guide:

1] Log in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar;

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
(representational image)Premium Premium

Assam govt imposes night curfew amid Covid surge: Here's all you need to know

1 min read . 02:22 PM IST
Kotak Mahindra Bank’s shares fell 1.5% in Mumbai at 1:29 pmPremium Premium

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fall as RBI caps founder-CEOs’ term

1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
The resilience of the office market and confidence in its long-term growth led investors to chase quality assets available at the core and development stages.Premium Premium

Covid second wave to delay real estate investment pipeline in Q2CY21

1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowanPremium Premium

India’s Covid-19 tests inaccurate, unreliable: Western Australia premier

2 min read . 01:18 PM IST

2] Enter 14-digit EID number;

3] Enter Captcha below:

4] Click at 'Check Status' button; and

5] Your Aadhaar card update status will get displayed on your computer monitor or on the Android phone screen.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout