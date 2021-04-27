Want to check Aadhaar card update status? UIDAI suggests these 3 ways

The UIDAI said that in either of the three ways to check Aadhaar update status, one will have to keep the acknowledge slip or 14-digit URN number ready with it. IF the Aadhaar card holder calls at 1947 then he or she will have to give one's URN number to the Aadhaar executive while sending e-mail at help@uidai.gov.in, the Aadhaar card holder will have to send details of one's acknowledgement slip and URN number.