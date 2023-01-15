Geologist Dr Sarkar addressed the press conference and said that they want to carry out the geophysical survey in the whole of Joshimath. "The geophysical survey has already started. The collected data will then go for interpretation. It will take some time, as soils have to dig and then sent to laboratories. We want this survey to take place at 10 spots in the whole of Joshimath so that we get better results," he added.