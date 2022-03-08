The Bharat series number plates were introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on 28 August 2021. The motive of the govt is to make the mobility of vehicles painless for defence personnel and govt employees. The existing process is burdensome for vehicle owners with transferable jobs.

The registrations to secure a BH number plate began on 15 September 2021.

BH number plates: Who all are eligible

BH series number plates are for defence sector and state governments or central governments employees. A private sector employee with offices in more than four states or Union territories is also eligible.

BH number plate: Application cost

For the vehicles that are priced below ₹10 lakhs, the applicant has to pay eight percent of the vehicle price will be charged for the BH series number plate application.

The tax rate for the vehicle priced between ₹10-20 lakh is 10%.

If the vehicle price exceeds ₹20 lakh, the owner will have to pay 12% of the vehicle price to get a BH series number plate.

BH series plates: These are the advantages

A BH series plate is valid throughout the country, vehicle owner does not need to apply for new registration when shifting from one state to another. It also eliminates the re-registration hassle for the vehicle owner in the destination state and NOC certificate which is mandatory for others.

What will the number look like

Format: YY BH #### XX YY

YY- Year of First Registration

BH- Code for Bharat Series

####- 0000 to 9999 (Random Number)

XX – Alphabets (AA to ZZ)

