Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Want to get a BH number plate for your vehicle? All things you need to know

Want to get a BH number plate for your vehicle? All things you need to know

A vehicle bearing the new BH series registration mark shall not require a new registration mark after moving to a new state
1 min read . 02:25 PM IST Livemint

The registrations to secure a BH number plate began on 15 September 2021.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Bharat series number plates were introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on 28 August 2021. The motive of the govt is to make the mobility of vehicles painless for defence personnel and govt employees. The existing process is burdensome for vehicle owners with transferable jobs. 

The Bharat series number plates were introduced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on 28 August 2021. The motive of the govt is to make the mobility of vehicles painless for defence personnel and govt employees. The existing process is burdensome for vehicle owners with transferable jobs. 

The registrations to secure a BH number plate began on 15 September 2021.

The registrations to secure a BH number plate began on 15 September 2021.

BH number plates: Who all are eligible 

BH number plates: Who all are eligible 

BH series number plates are for defence sector and state governments or central governments employees. A private sector employee with offices in more than four states or Union territories is also eligible.

BH series number plates are for defence sector and state governments or central governments employees. A private sector employee with offices in more than four states or Union territories is also eligible.

BH number plate: Application cost

BH number plate: Application cost

For the vehicles that are priced below 10 lakhs, the applicant has to pay eight percent of the vehicle price will be charged for the BH series number plate application. 

For the vehicles that are priced below 10 lakhs, the applicant has to pay eight percent of the vehicle price will be charged for the BH series number plate application. 

The tax rate for the vehicle priced between 10-20 lakh is 10%.  

The tax rate for the vehicle priced between 10-20 lakh is 10%.  

If the vehicle price exceeds 20 lakh, the owner will have to pay 12% of the vehicle price to get a BH series number plate.

If the vehicle price exceeds 20 lakh, the owner will have to pay 12% of the vehicle price to get a BH series number plate.

BH series plates: These are the advantages

BH series plates: These are the advantages

A BH series plate is valid throughout the country, vehicle owner does not need to apply for new registration when shifting from one state to another. It also eliminates the re-registration hassle for the vehicle owner in the destination state and NOC certificate which is mandatory for others. 

A BH series plate is valid throughout the country, vehicle owner does not need to apply for new registration when shifting from one state to another. It also eliminates the re-registration hassle for the vehicle owner in the destination state and NOC certificate which is mandatory for others. 

What will the number look like

What will the number look like

Format: YY BH #### XX YY

Format: YY BH #### XX YY

YY- Year of First Registration

YY- Year of First Registration

BH- Code for Bharat Series

BH- Code for Bharat Series

####- 0000 to 9999 (Random Number)

####- 0000 to 9999 (Random Number)

XX – Alphabets (AA to ZZ)

XX – Alphabets (AA to ZZ)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!