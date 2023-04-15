A man from Minnesota, Moses Gibson, spent a whopping $170,000 or approximately ₹1.35 crore on two leg-lengthening surgeries in an attempt to increase his height by five inches. Gibson said he was subjected to ‘heightism’ and struggled to even find a girlfriend owing to his height.

The 41-year-old struggled with a 5-foot-5-inch frame and tried various methods, including various medications and approaching a spiritual healer in order to grow taller. Eventually, Gibson decided the much more painful and costly way by opting for surgically enhancing his height.

Also Read: How to measure height instantly using iPhone’s camera

Over the course of six years, Gibson underwent two surgeries to increase his height from 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 10 inches. He saved up $75,000 for the first surgery, which was conducted in 2016, by working as a software engineer during the day and driving for Uber at night. During the first surgery, Gibson was able to gain 3 inches in height.

Moses Gibson spent 170k on 2 height lengthening surgery after being subjected heightism for being 5’5!



He said he long struggled to get a girlfriend due to his 5-foot-5-inch frame, initially turning to medication and a “spiritual healer to try to increase his height… He… pic.twitter.com/HqoTcUyCZR — The Cosmetic Lane (@TheCosmeticLane) April 12, 2023

Speaking about the experience of his first surgery Gibson said “After the first surgery, I became less hesitant and less worried about the result when talking to women. I now have a girlfriend. I also started wearing shorts and taking full-body pictures, which I never used to."

During the second surgery conducted last month, Gibson spent a whopping $98,000 dollar in order to increase his height by another 2 inches. He now uses a height-lengthening device three times a day in order. The device works by pulling the cut bone apart gradually, with each use increasing the length by a millimeter. Doctors say Gibson will eventually be 5 foot 10 inches if he uses the device correctly.

Although Gibson is satisfied with reaching a height of 5 foot 10 inches, he expressed that it would be even more ideal if his body permits him to grow an additional inch to 5 foot 11 inches