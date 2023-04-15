Home / News / India /  Want to grow taller? All you need is 1.35 crore
A man from Minnesota, Moses Gibson, spent a whopping $170,000 or approximately 1.35 crore on two leg-lengthening surgeries in an attempt to increase his height by five inches. Gibson said he was subjected to ‘heightism’ and struggled to even find a girlfriend owing to his height.

The 41-year-old struggled with a 5-foot-5-inch frame and tried various methods, including various medications and approaching a spiritual healer in order to grow taller. Eventually, Gibson decided the much more painful and costly way by opting for surgically enhancing his height.

Over the course of six years, Gibson underwent two surgeries to increase his height from 5 foot 5 inches to 5 foot 10 inches. He saved up $75,000 for the first surgery, which was conducted in 2016, by working as a software engineer during the day and driving for Uber at night. During the first surgery, Gibson was able to gain 3 inches in height.

Speaking about the experience of his first surgery Gibson said “After the first surgery, I became less hesitant and less worried about the result when talking to women. I now have a girlfriend. I also started wearing shorts and taking full-body pictures, which I never used to."

During the second surgery conducted last month, Gibson spent a whopping $98,000 dollar in order to increase his height by another 2 inches. He now uses a height-lengthening device three times a day in order. The device works by pulling the cut bone apart gradually, with each use increasing the length by a millimeter. Doctors say Gibson will eventually be 5 foot 10 inches if he uses the device correctly.

Although Gibson is satisfied with reaching a height of 5 foot 10 inches, he expressed that it would be even more ideal if his body permits him to grow an additional inch to 5 foot 11 inches

