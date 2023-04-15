Want to grow taller? All you need is ₹1.35 crore2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 12:25 PM IST
This man from Minnesota spent ₹1.35 crore or $1,70,000 dollars in order to grow his height by 5 inches
A man from Minnesota, Moses Gibson, spent a whopping $170,000 or approximately ₹1.35 crore on two leg-lengthening surgeries in an attempt to increase his height by five inches. Gibson said he was subjected to ‘heightism’ and struggled to even find a girlfriend owing to his height.
