Want to invite global community to innovate in India, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited the global community to invest in Indian talent and innovate in India . Towards this, the government is ready to address any challenge and improve the research environment in the country.

“Through this gathering I want to invite the global community to invest in Indian talent and innovate in India. India has the brightest minds. India celebrates a culture of openness and transparency," Modi said.

Speaking at the India International Science Festival, 2020, the Prime Minister said that for any country to develop, it is important to attract good talent in science domain. Currently, the biggest challenge faced in the field of science is the need for a vaccine for covid-19 and scientists have kept India ahead and in a better position to fight the pandemic.

“However, this is a challenge for now. The biggest long term challenge science faces is to attract high quality youngsters and retain them. Often, the domain of technology and engineering seems more attractive to the youth than pure science. However, for any country to develop, it needs science to power it. Because, as they say: what is called science today, becomes the technology of tomorrow and an engineering solution later," he said.

Modi further said that science and technology are incomplete until everyone is able to access it. With its help of science and technology, for the first time, even the poorest of the poor have been get direct, fast delivery of government assistance. The PM-WANI scheme that was launched to provide access to quality wi-fi is also expected to help the youth to gain scientific knowledge online.

“All our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy center for scientific learning. At the same time, we want our scientific community to share and grow with the best of global talent. No wonder India has become very active in hosting and participating in hackathons. They are held in India and abroad," he said, adding that hackathons give exposure and opportunity to our scientists.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via