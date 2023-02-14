Want to buy a house in Delhi? Check new rules to own DDA flat as Centre relaxes norms
- DDA flats: The objective of modifications/relaxations was to enable general public to buy DDA flats without much restrictions/hassles, the statement said
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a statement has said that the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has "approved modifications/relaxations" proposed by the DDA in the Housing Regulations, 1968, which were issued under section 57 of the DDA Act, 1957. According to the modified rules any individual having a flat or a plot of land measuring less than 67 square metres in Delhi has become eligible to apply for the allotment of newly-constructed flats being offered by the DDA for the first time.
