Do you want to study in Canada? Here is some good news for you from State Bank of India (SBI)."Tell us about your education plans to study in Canada and we will financially back you. The Student GIC Program offered by SBI Canada Bank comes with many benefits," SBI said in a tweet.

What is Student GIC Program?

SBI Canada Bank has a Student GIC Program for students from India, China, Vietnam or the Philippines who are planning to study in any Canadian province except for Quebec. Under the SBI Canada Bank Student GIC Program, you can purchase a GIC from SBI Canada Bank for CAD 10,000 to meet the requirements of your student visa application.

What’s a GIC?

A GIC is an investment account that offers a guaranteed interest rate over a fixed term. You must leave your funds in the GIC for a specified period of time before you are allowed to withdraw the money. During that time, your money will earn a guaranteed interest rate.

How does the Student GIC Program work?

After setting up an account with SBI Canada Bank, you transfer CAD10,000 plus fees to purchase the GIC.

After successful verification and account activation, the bank will then open two accounts in your name:

1) A Super Saver account or a Chequing Account: We will credit CAD2,000 to this account

2) A Non-Redeemable Student GIC account: We will invest the remaining CAD8,000 in a non-redeemable and non-renewable GIC account for a one-year term.

The money in your GIC account will earn interest. Each month for 12 months, an equal monthly instalment of principal and interest will be paid from your GIC account into your savings or chequing account.

How much does it cost?

The service charges to set up this account are:

• CAD100, if the funds are sent through SBI.

• CAD150, if the funds are sent from a bank other than the SBI.

