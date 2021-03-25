From 1 April, the vaccination drive will be opened up for all citizens above 45 years of age, the government said on Tuesday. This comes amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.21 crore on 24 March, said Union Health Ministry. India reported 47,262 new Covid-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries, and 275 deaths on Wednesday.

Here is all you need to know about the vaccination drive in India

How to register for Covid-19 vaccination

You can log into the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In Yourself" tab to register for the COVID-19 vaccination. Up to 4 people can be registered for vaccination using the same mobile number. There is no authorised mobile app for registering for vaccination in India. You need to log into the Co-WIN portal. You can also register for vaccination through the ArogyaSetu app.

Is online registration mandatory for Covid 19 vaccination

No. Vaccination Centres also provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. However, it is recommended to register online and schedule vaccination in advance for a hassle-free vaccination experience.

What not to do after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine: Keep following Covid-19 guidelines and other prevention measures even after getting vaccinated. Wear masks while going out, use sanitiser/wash hands. If one develops side-effects post COVID-19 vaccination, you can call on the national helpline ‘1075’ for information and guidance. You may also contact the Vaccination Centre where you took vaccination, for advice.

Is it necessary to take the second dose of vaccination?

It is recommended that both doses of vaccine should be taken for realising the full benefit of vaccination. Both doses must be of the same vaccine type. It is recommended that the 2nd dose of Covaxin should be administered in the interval of 4 to 6 weeks from the date of 1st dose administration. For Covishield the recommended interval is 6 to 8 weeks. You may choose the date of 2nd dose vaccination at your convenience.

Difference between Covaxin and Covishield

Covishield vaccine has been made by the Serum Institute of India’s under Oxford and AstraZeneca; and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. No choice has been provided to citizens between the vaccines and the government says both are effective in immunising oneself against the deadly respiratory disease.

Is vaccination free for all?

Vaccination is free at Government hospitals and charged up to ₹250 per dose in Private hospitals. Citizens can get this information on the Co-WIN portal while booking an appointment.

What precautions should I take at the time of 2nd dose vaccination?

The Vaccination Centres have been directed to ensure that if a citizen is being vaccinated with the second dose, they should confirm that the first dose vaccination was done with the same vaccine as is being offered at the time of the second dose and that the first dose was administered more than 28 days ago. You should share the correct information about the vaccine type and the date of 1st dose vaccination with the vaccinator. You should carry your vaccine certificate issued after the first dose.

Can I get vaccinated with 2nd dose in a different State/District?

Yes, You can get vaccinated in any State/District. The only restriction is that you will be able to get vaccinated only on those centres which are offering the same vaccine as was administered to you on your first dose.

Why do I need a vaccination certificate?

A vaccination certificate is a verifiable proof of vaccination that you can use to establish that you have been vaccinated in cases where any such requirement is specified.

Where can I download the vaccination certificate from?

You can download the vaccination certificate from the Co-WIN portal (cowin.gov.in) or the Aarogya Setu app or through Digi-Locker by following the simple steps. You may do so by using the mobile number used at the time of registration.

