Want to take the Covid-19 vaccine but have doubts? All your queries answered

The Vaccination Centres have been directed to ensure that if a citizen is being vaccinated with the second dose, they should confirm that the first dose vaccination was done with the same vaccine as is being offered at the time of the second dose and that the first dose was administered more than 28 days ago. You should share the correct information about the vaccine type and the date of 1st dose vaccination with the vaccinator. You should carry your vaccine certificate issued after the first dose.

