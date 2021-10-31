India has extended the ban on international passenger flights till November 30 due to concern regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, there are numerous countries where Indian citizens can still travel despite the ban. India operates special international flights under the V ande Bharat Mission and under the bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries.

India has formed air-bubble pacts with around 28 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air-bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories with specific restrictions.

Here's a full list of countries with which India has signed an air bubble agreement:

1. Afghanistan

Indian and Afghan carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Afghanistan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

Afghanistan nationals/residents and foreign nationals holding valid Afghanistan visas, if required

Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Afghanistan and destined for Afghanistan only. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Afghanistan with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

2. Bahrain

Air India/Air India Express and Gulf Air are now permitted to operate services between India and Bahrain and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from the Kingdom of Bahrain and destined for Bahrain only.

3. Bangladesh

Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Bangladesh can travel. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bangladesh before the issue of ticket/ boarding pass to the Indian passenger.

4. Bhutan

Indian and Bhutanese carriers are now permitted to operate services between India and Bhutan and carry the following categories of persons on such flights:

Any Indian national. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian nationals to enter Bhutan.

5. Canada

Stranded Canadian nationals/residents and foreigners with valid Canadian visas eligible to enter Canada;

Indian nationals with valid visas are eligible to enter Canada.

Seamen of foreign nationalities; Seamen holding Indian passports would be allowed subject to clearance from the Ministry of Shipping.

6. Ethiopia

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/ Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/ Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

7. France

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

8. Germany

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese nationals to enter the destination country before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

9. Iraq

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for Iraq and holding a valid visa for Iraq. It would be for the airlines concerned to ensure that there is no travel restriction for Indian / Nepalese /Bhutanese nationals to enter Iraq with the particular visa category before the issue of ticket/boarding pass to the Indian/Nepalese/Bhutanese passenger.

10. Japan

Any Indian national holding any type of valid visa from Japan is subject to the border measures and travel restrictions imposed by the government of Japan at the time of travel.

11. Kenya

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country.

12. Kuwait

Any Indian national eligible to travel to Kuwait and destined for Kuwait only.

13. the Maldives

Indian and Maldivian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Maldives

14. Nepal

Indian nationals and nationals of Nepal can travel the country.

Third-country nationals (including diplomats) holding valid visa/entry permit for Nepal.

15. The Netherlands

Stranded nationals/residents of Netherlands, foreign nationals destined for EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and transiting through Netherlands or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in EU/Schengen area, South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country.

16. Nigeria

Stranded Nigerian nationals/residents, foreign nationals destined for Africa and transiting through Nigeria, or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise.

Any Indian national holding any type of valid Nigerian visa and destined for any country in Africa.

17. Oman

Any Indian national holding a valid residency permit of Oman and destined for Oman only.

18. Qatar

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for Qatar or any country in South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country.

Foreign nationals destined for South America or Africa only and transiting through Qatar.

19. Russia

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for and holding a valid visa of Russia.

20. Rwanda

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country.

21. Seychelles

Indian nationals or nationals of Nepal or Bhutan stranded in any country in Africa;

All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Persons of Indian Origin cardholders holding passports of any country;

All foreign nationals (from any country in Africa) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa; and

Seamen from countries in Africa.

22. Sri Lanka

Following categories of Indian nationals can travel to Sri Lanka--

Indian businessmen on a Business visa.

Indian healthcare professionals, health researchers, engineers, and technicians for technical work at Sri Lanka health sector facilities, including laboratories and factories.

Indian engineering, managerial, design, or other specialists travelling to Sri Lanka on behalf of Indian business entities located in Sri Lanka.

Indian technical specialists and engineers travelling for installation, repair, and maintenance of Indian-origin machinery and equipment facilities in Sri Lanka, at the invitation of a registered Sri Lankan business entity.

Indian tourists visiting Sri Lanka for leisure / pleasure purposes.

Nationals / residents of Sri Lanka.

23. Tanzania

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for any country in Africa and holding a valid visa for the destination country.

24. Ukraine

All Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders holding passports of any country

Nationals of CIS countries excluding Russia (but including diplomatic and service/ official passport holders) intending to visit India for any purpose (including their dependents on the appropriate category of dependent visa) except those on Tourist Visa.

25. UAE

ICA approved UAE residents.

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for UAE or any country in South America or Africa only and holding a valid visa of the destination country.

26. The UK

Stranded UK nationals/residents, foreign nationals transiting through UK or spouses of these persons, whether accompanying or otherwise;

Any Indian national holding any type of valid UK visa and destined for the UK only.

27. The USA

US citizens, legal permanent residents, and foreign nationals holding valid US visas;

Any Indian national holding any type of valid US visa.

28. Uzbekistan

Nationals/residents of CIS countries (excluding Russia);

Any Indian national or national of Nepal or Bhutan destined for and holding a valid visa for CIS countries (excluding Russia).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.