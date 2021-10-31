Want to travel abroad? Here's a list of 28 countries where Indians can go

India has extended the ban on international passenger flights till November 30 due to concern regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020. However, there are numerous countries where Indian citizens can still travel despite the ban. India operates special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and under the bilateral "air bubble" arrangements with selected countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}