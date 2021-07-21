New Delhi: Individuals can now update mobile numbers on their Aadhaar cards at their doorstep with the help of a postman. "Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his doorstep. IPPB Online launched a service for updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar as a Registrar for UIDAI," the Ministry of Communications said in a tweet.

India Post Payments Bank and Unique Identification Authority of India under an arrangement will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders.

Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his door step.



👉👉@IPPBOnline launched today a service for updating mobile number in Aadhaar as a Registrar for @UIDAI . pic.twitter.com/TGjiGhHPeG — PIB_INDIA Ministry of Communications (@pib_comm) July 20, 2021

Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI said that UIDAI in its constant endeavour to ease Aadhaar related services has brought in mobile update service at the doorsteps of residents through IPPB via Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks. It will immensely help the residents as once their mobile is updated in Aadhaar, they can avail themselves a number of UIDAI's online update facilities and also several government welfare services.

The service will be available through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

"The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and GDS will help in actualising IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide," IPPB Managing Director and CEO J Venkatramu said in a statement on Tuesday.

At present, IPPB is only providing mobile update service and will very soon also enable child enrolment service through its network.

As of March 31, 2021, UIDAI has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to residents of India.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics