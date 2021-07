Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI said that UIDAI in its constant endeavour to ease Aadhaar related services has brought in mobile update service at the doorsteps of residents through IPPB via Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks. It will immensely help the residents as once their mobile is updated in Aadhaar, they can avail themselves a number of UIDAI's online update facilities and also several government welfare services.