India Post Payments Bank and UIDAI under an arrangement will allow postmen to update mobile numbers of Aadhaar cardholders.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Individuals can now update mobile numbers on their Aadhaar cards at their doorstep with the help of a postman. "Now a resident Aadhaar holder can get his mobile number updated in Aadhaar by the postman at his doorstep. IPPB Online launched a service for updating mobile numbers in Aadhaar as a Registrar for UIDAI," the Ministry of Communications said in a tweet.

Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, UIDAI said that UIDAI in its constant endeavour to ease Aadhaar related services has brought in mobile update service at the doorsteps of residents through IPPB via Postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks. It will immensely help the residents as once their mobile is updated in Aadhaar, they can avail themselves a number of UIDAI's online update facilities and also several government welfare services.

The service will be available through a network of 650 India Post Payments Bank, 1.46 lakh postmen and Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS).

"The mobile update service of UIDAI through the ubiquitous and accessible network of post offices, postmen and GDS will help in actualising IPPB's vision of serving the underserved and unbanked areas, and bridging the digital divide," IPPB Managing Director and CEO J Venkatramu said in a statement on Tuesday.

At present, IPPB is only providing mobile update service and will very soon also enable child enrolment service through its network.

As of March 31, 2021, UIDAI has issued 128.99 crore Aadhaar numbers to residents of India.

