As coronavirus disease spreads rapidly, internet is flooded with information on what should be used and what shouldn’t to check the spread of the deadly Covid-19 which has killed 590 and infected around 18,500 people in India.

From drinking hot water being a possible prevention to turmeric milk, the list is endless. Among such information is the use of air conditioners (ACs) - many on the internet and social media are claiming that use of ACs can lead to spread of the virus. In a tweet posted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check, the video was of a DD News coverage where doctors were asked whether this claim was true or not. The PIB Fact Check has tweeted that use of window AC is all right; the issue is with the central air conditioning system.

According to experts, the use of Window ACs do not pose any additional risk of coronavirus infection, especially at a time when people are isolated inside their homes with no outside contact.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has gone up to 18601, according to the latest data from Ministry of Health. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 4666 cases, followed by Delhi (2081), Tamil Nadu (1520), Rajasthan (1576), Madhya Pradesh (1485), Gujarat (1939) and Uttar Pradesh (1184).

In order to prevent the transmission of Covid-19, India is under an extended lockdown till 3 May.

