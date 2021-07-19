2 min read.Updated: 19 Jul 2021, 10:22 PM ISTMeghna Sen
In-bound passengers to West Bengal may not carry a negative coronavirus test (RT-PCR) report if fully vaccinated against coronavirus
The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight
The West Bengal government on Monday said that passengers flying to the state will have to carry a mandatory Covid negative (RT-PCR) test report if haven't received both doses of any coronavirus vaccine.
The passengers will be allowed entry into the state if they carry a certificate that shows that they are fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine, the state government said in a notification seen by Mint.
Passengers need to produce the vaccination certificate at the airport. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight.
"As per latest guidelines of West Bengal Govt, all in bound flight passengers(commercial and non-commercial flight) shall produce at time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure," the Kolkata Airport wrote on Twitter.
Covid negative report/vaccination certificate must for tourist destinations
The authorities in the state have made it mandatory for tourists to carry either a RT-PCR negative test report or a Covid-19 vaccine certificate for stays in hotels at popular beach destinations including Digha and Mandamani in the Purba Medinipur district
"We issued a notice on Monday directing hotels not to allow tourists if they do not carry either Covid-19 test reports issued 48 hours earlier or certificates of Covid-19 vaccination," an official from Purba Medinipur has said.
The move comes after looking at the tourist condition in places such as Manali, Dharamshala, Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Tourists have now started crowding the famous beach destinations in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore as well after the authorities in Bengal relaxed some Covid-19 curbs.