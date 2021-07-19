The West Bengal government on Monday said that passengers flying to the state will have to carry a mandatory Covid negative (RT-PCR) test report if haven't received both doses of any coronavirus vaccine.

The passengers will be allowed entry into the state if they carry a certificate that shows that they are fully vaccinated with both doses of the vaccine, the state government said in a notification seen by Mint.

Passengers need to produce the vaccination certificate at the airport. The RT-PCR test must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight.

"As per latest guidelines of West Bengal Govt, all in bound flight passengers(commercial and non-commercial flight) shall produce at time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure," the Kolkata Airport wrote on Twitter.

Covid negative report/vaccination certificate must for tourist destinations

The authorities in the state have made it mandatory for tourists to carry either a RT-PCR negative test report or a Covid-19 vaccine certificate for stays in hotels at popular beach destinations including Digha and Mandamani in the Purba Medinipur district

"We issued a notice on Monday directing hotels not to allow tourists if they do not carry either Covid-19 test reports issued 48 hours earlier or certificates of Covid-19 vaccination," an official from Purba Medinipur has said.

The move comes after looking at the tourist condition in places such as Manali, Dharamshala, Shimla and Kullu in Himachal Pradesh. Tourists have now started crowding the famous beach destinations in South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore as well after the authorities in Bengal relaxed some Covid-19 curbs.

Meanwhile, West Bengal on Sunday reported 801 fresh cases of coronavirus with the positivity rate coming down to 1.56%, the state Health Department said in its daily bulletin.

The new cases were reported after testing 51,316 samples, it said.

The state also reported 11 more deaths, pushing the toll to 17,999.

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally was at 15,18,181 with the detection of the new cases.

North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Purba Bardhaman accounted for two deaths each, and one person died in Kolkata.

In the last 24 hours, 1,012 people recovered, following which the recovery rate rose to 97.95%.

As many as 14,87,071 people have recovered from the infection in West Bengal till now. There are 13,111 active Covid-19 cases in the state at present.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.