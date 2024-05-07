Want to waive off traffic challans? Delhi gets unique chance of National Lok Adalat; know date, registration process
Delhi Traffic Police is set to hold National Lok Adalat on May 11 to settle or waive vehicle challans issued till 31 January, 2024. Offenses such as red light violation, PUC, speed limit can be reduced.
Delhites alert! Do you want to waive off your traffic challan? Here is the only chance to reduce the fine or completely waive it. The Delhi Traffic Police is set to hold a National Lok Adalat on May 11 wherein you can settle or completely waive the challan issued against your vehicle. The cases that will be taken in National Lok Adalat include settlement of compoundable traffic challans including commercial vehicles that are pending on the DTP portal till 31 January, 2024.