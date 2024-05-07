Delhites alert! Do you want to waive off your traffic challan? Here is the only chance to reduce the fine or completely waive it. The Delhi Traffic Police is set to hold a National Lok Adalat on May 11 wherein you can settle or completely waive the challan issued against your vehicle. The cases that will be taken in National Lok Adalat include settlement of compoundable traffic challans including commercial vehicles that are pending on the DTP portal till 31 January, 2024.

Offences including red light violation/s, PUC, speed limit, seat belt, can be reduced or waived. The Delhi State Legal Services Authority under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority in coordination with the Delhi Traffic Police is organising National Lok Adalat. As per the official notification, “only 1000 challans/notices shall be taken up for disposal by each bench in all 180 Lok Adalat benches," which means a “total of 1,80,000 challans will be disposed off on 11 May."

For this, an individual needs to download the e-challan from the official website i.e. https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat after which they need to attend the Lok Adalat. The registration for the National Lok Adalat began today at 10 am. As per the notification from the Delhi traffic police, “National Lok Adalat will be held on 11.05.2024. The link https://traffic.delhipolice.gov.in/notice/lokadalat will be active on 07.05.2024 from 10:00 AM onwards till the limit exceeds."

Here is the step by step to download the challan slip

Visit the link given by the Delhi Traffic Police Lok Adalat website.

Enter the required details including Vehicle Number, chassis number or engine number

Now click on the Challan details and you will get details of the compoundable challans till 31 January.

Click on 'Print Notice' to proceed with the court selection process.

Select Court Complex, court, session and now take the print out of the slip.

