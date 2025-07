‘Wanted’ actor Prakash Raj appears before Enforcement Directorate in alleged betting app case | Watch

Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its Basheerbagh office in Hyderabad after receiving a summons related to a case involving the promotion of online betting games.

Prakash Raj is known for his negative roles in films, including 'Wanted' and 'Singham' and has appeared in over 300 films in his career.

Earlier this year, the Telangana police filed a First Information Report (FIR) against 25 celebrities and influencers, including popular figures like Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, and Manchu Lakshmi, for allegedly promoting illegal betting and gambling apps through their social media platforms, as reported by ANI.

What did the FIR say? The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

The complaint, lodged on March 19 this year, highlights a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867.

Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community on March 16, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

According to the complaint, these celebrities are allegedly accepting large sums of money to promote various betting platforms, which encourage users to gamble their hard-earned money.

Sarma himself was on the verge of investing in one of these platforms but refrained after his family warned him about the potential financial dangers.

The police report lists several celebrities and influencers who are accused of promoting illegal gambling apps, including Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda, Manchu Lakshmi, Praneetha, Nidhi Agarwal, Ananya Nagella, Siri Hanumanthu, Sreemukhi, Varshini Sounderajan and many others.

The petition emphasises that these apps and platforms are causing widespread financial harm, particularly among lower and middle-class families who are being lured into the false promise of easy money.

The apps often rely on celebrities to build credibility, leading vulnerable individuals to invest substantial amounts of money, only to face financial ruin.

The Telangana police have charged the accused under multiple sections of the TS Gaming Act and the IT Act, including Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, which deals with cheating and identity theft.

The FIR also includes sections that address the promotion of illegal betting activities, with the investigation now being handled by Officer G Ramesh Naidu.

(With inputs from ANI)