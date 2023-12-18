Wanted alive and kicking: The new-age product manager

The role’s demand has amplified as companies now need managers who can work around how consumption patterns in India are changing with exposure to global products and availability, said recruiters. Product managers also need to have AI and full-stack domain knowledge. “Depending upon the sector they are picking up, innovative approach and domain knowledge with a fair understanding of operational processes are important skills that firms are looking for," said Brajesh Singh, president at consulting firm Arthur D Little India, which was among the companies that beelined to the IITs this year to recruit product managers.