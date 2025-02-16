()Two youths from the Patiala district in Punjab were arrested in connection with a murder case after the US' C-17 aircraft, carrying 116 deportees, landed at the Amritsar airport on Saturday night, police said on Sunday.

The two accused, Sandeep Singh alias Sunny and Pradeep Singh, were among the 116 deportees and wanted in a murder case registered in 2023. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nanak Singh, confirmed their arrest from the Amritsar airport.

According to news agency PTI, the case against Sandeep and four others was registered in Rajpura in June 2023. During the investigation, the name of Pradeep, another accomplice of Sandeep, was added to the FIR.

A team led by the SHO of Rajpura police station was sent to the Amritsar airport on Saturday to arrest the duo.

Deportation flights from US The US military aircraft carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants, including 65 from Punjab, landed in Amritsar at 11.35 pm on Saturday.

The C-17 aircraft, which landed at the airport around 11.35 pm on Saturday, was the second batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants after February 5.

One deportee on Saturday's flight claimed they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the journey. Daljit Singh, who was among the deportees, said, "Our legs were chained and hands were also cuffed."

Singh said he was taken through the 'donkey route' — an illegal and risky pathway used by migrants to enter the US. Singh's wife Kamalpreet Kaur alleged that her husband was deceived by a travel agent who promised him a direct flight to the US but instead took him via the donkey route.

A third plane carrying 157 deportees is expected to land on Sunday, sources said.

Punjab police arrests 'fraudulent' travel agent Amidst the ongoing crackdown on fraudulent immigration consultants, the Punjab Police's NRI affairs wing on Saturday arrested a travel agent from Patiala.

Police said the accused was identified as Anil Batra, who allegedly facilitated the illegal immigration process for one of the recent US deportees. The action was taken based on an FIR registered by one of the victims.