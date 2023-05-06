Even as incidences of Khalistan separatist leaders emerge causing events of disturbance around the world, especially after pro-Khalistan preacher and radical leader Amritpal Singh was arrested after a hunt that lasted almost a month, the latest addition to the crackdown on Khalistan leaders include Chief of the separatist group Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Paramjit Singh Panjwar getting killed in Lahore, Pakistan.

The wanted terrorist and chief of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF-Panjwar group) was shot dead in on Saturday morning by unidentified assailants.

He was gunned down this morning by two motorcycle-borne men near his residence in Lahore, people familiar with the development informed news agency PTI.

Hailing from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Panjwar, 63 was involved in drug and weapons smuggling and was designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in July 2020.

Reports claim that Panjwar's wife and children have relocated to Germany.

He joined the KCF in 1986. He later headed this outfit and crossed over to Pakistan. He was based in Lahore and was operating from there. Dal Khalsa had published a picture of Panjwar on the Nanakshahi calendar released by it in 2020, according to Indian Express.

The KCF was listed as a terrorist organisation under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

“KCF came into existence in February 1986 with an objective to create Khalistan through violent means/armed struggle. The modus-operandi of this organisation is to commit bank robberies/kidnappings for ransom for use to purchase sophisticated weapons for terrorist activities." Centre had stated while declaring him a terrorist under the UAPA.

"Panjwar was accused in various cases registered and being investigated by the Punjab Police. Red Corner Notice No. A-461/09-I 995 had been issued against Paramjit Singh Panjwar," the statement added.

The Indian government had further stated, “Panjwar had been arranging arms training to youths in Pakistan and remained engaged in supplying of arms and ammunition and subsequent infiltration into India for targeting Very Important Persons (VIPs) and economic installations. He had been broadcasting highly seditious and separatist programmes on Radio Pakistan, intended to incite minorities against the Government of India."

"He (panjwar) also remained active in smuggling of drugs and is a major conduit between smugglers and terrorists. Panjwar’s complicity in promoting drug trade and Fake Indian Currency Notes operation in Punjab are well documented." the Indian government noted.

“Efforts were being made by his KCF to reactive former militants, sleeper cells and also those on bail and had been in favour of forming nexus with other forces hostile to India," it said.