Wanted terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force chief shot dead in Lahore: Report2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 05:52 PM IST
The wanted terrorist had been booked under UAPA by the Indian government. He was accused of drug smuggling, ‘inciting Indian Government’ by broadcasting highly seditious and separatist programmes on Radio Pakistan, among other things
Even as incidences of Khalistan separatist leaders emerge causing events of disturbance around the world, especially after pro-Khalistan preacher and radical leader Amritpal Singh was arrested after a hunt that lasted almost a month, the latest addition to the crackdown on Khalistan leaders include Chief of the separatist group Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) Paramjit Singh Panjwar getting killed in Lahore, Pakistan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×