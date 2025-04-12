Waqf Act: Over 110 arrested in violence-hit Murshidabad, BJP says ’Mamata Banerjee threatening Hindus’

More than 110 people were arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal during a protest over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, police said on Saturday.

Violence rocked Malda, Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas and Hooghly districts during protests over the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Act on Friday. Several vehicles, including police vans, were set on fire, stones were hurled at security forces, and roads were blocked.

"Raids were underway in all these districts, with over 110 arrested in Murshidabad," police were quoted by PTI as saying. They added, "About 70 people were arrested from Suti, and 41 people from Samserganj in connection with the violence."

According to the officials, the situation in the violence-hit places remained tense on Saturday morning, but no untoward incident was reported.

Prohibitory orders in Murshidabad Prohibitory orders were imposed and internet services suspended in the worst-hit district of Murshidabad, police told PTI.

"Patrolling in Suti and Samserganj areas is going on. Nobody is allowed to regroup anywhere. We will not allow any attempt to disrupt the law and order situation," an officer told PTI, appealing to the people to not pay heed to "rumours on social media".

'Mamata Banerjee trying to create Bangladesh' Amid chaos over violence in Murshidabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "threatening Hindus" and trying to "create a Bangladesh here", ANI reported.

He also accused the police of failing to take action on the directions of Mamata Banerjee, saying that police were "doing nothing" and were "keeping quiet".

Majumdar, also the West Bengal BJP president, said that they were in touch with Delhi apprising about the events.

"The police are doing nothing and are keeping quiet in Mamata Banerjee's directions. She is trying to create a Bangladesh here by threatening Hindus, but Hindus have always fought, and it will continue that. We are in contact with Delhi, and the (Union) Home Minister is aware of everything," Majumdar, the junior minister for education, told ANI.

When asked about the situation in violence-hit districts, including Murshidabad, Majumdar said, "The situation is grave. Hindu women are being abused, and houses are being looted. Police are staying silent."

"Yesterday, Amit Shah took information (regarding what is happening). The intervention from central government would be required to handle the situation, given the way it is escalating," Majumdar told reporters.

'Not an act of protest' Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari condemned the recent violence in Murshidabad, particularly the vandalism at the Jalangi BDO Office.

Taking to social media X, Adhikari said that the protest was a 'premeditated act of violence' and an 'assault on democracy and governance' by the Jihadist forces.

"I am deeply outraged and vehemently condemn the atrocious incident of vandalism at the Jalangi BDO Office in Murshidabad District, carried out by radical elements masquerading as protestors against the Anti-Waqf Law."

"Let it be known that this was not an act of protest, rather a premeditated act of violence, an assault on Democracy and Governance by Jihadist forces who seek to spread chaos in order to assert their dominance and sow fear amongst other Communities of our Society," he added.

Further taking a jibe at the CM Mamata Banerjee, the BJP leader criticised the West Bengal Government for their silence and inaction, questioning whether vote-bank politics is prioritised over the safety of West Bengal's people and institutions.

"The silence of the Mamata Banerjee Government is deafening. Why is she allowing, instigating and tolerating such lawlessness? Why isn't there any clear statement issued by the State Government condemning this act of terror? Is vote-bank politics more important than the safety of West Bengal's People and Institutions?" added Adhikari.

He demanded that the culprits be identified, arrested, and prosecuted under strict laws to restore order.

'Hindus are forced to flee' Calling the Murshidabad violence "unfortunate," Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that Hindus are "forced" to flee the state.

"Hindus' security is the responsibility of Mamata Banerjee along with Muslims. Murshidabad violence shows Hindus are forced to flee West Bengal... It is unfortunate that this is happening in front of the state government," Singh told reporters in Begusarai.

'Transfer case to NIA' Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday requested Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to transfer the investigation into the recent vandalism incidents at railway stations in the Murshidabad District to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In his letter, Adhikari stated that the violent 'protests' and the potential for such incidents to escalate had a broader implication since Murshidabad shared its borders with Bangladesh and the presence of radical outfits like the Population Front of India (PFI) and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).