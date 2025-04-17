Waqf Amendment Act: SC grants Centre a week to respond; no non-Muslim appointments till next hearing, assures Govt

The Supreme Court, he said, has written in the order that the government will not de-notify the properties (Waqf-by-user) which are registered and gazetted till the next date. “However, the government is free to take action on other properties. The centre told the court that you cannot stay a law passed by the parliament and that the centre is ready for a day-to-day hearing... The issue has been listed for May 5, and the hearing will begin on that day,” he said.