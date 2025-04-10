Waqf Act: What are the petitions that CJI Sanjiv Khanna-led bench will hear on April 16?

The AIMPLB spokesperson, SQR Ilyas, in a press release, said the petition firmly objected to the amendments passed by Parliament for being "arbitrary, discriminatory and based on exclusion". It mentioned ​the amendments not only infringe upon the fundamental rights enshrined in Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution but also clearly indicate the government's intent to assume full control over the administration of Waqf properties, thereby marginalising the Muslim minority from overseeing their own religious endowments.​Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution ensure freedom of conscience, the right to practice, propagate religion, and the right to set up and manage institutions for religious and charitable purposes, it further said.