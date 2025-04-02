Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: All eyes are on Parliament showdown as Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It follows an 8-hour long debate on the bill.
Deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi opened the argument on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, from the side of the opposition after Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the bill in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
Opposition leader Gaurav Gogoi said the Opposition is not against amendements must but those amendements must help us.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in the Lok Sabha, "Maximum four non-Muslim members, including compulsory two women members, can be there in Waqf Council. At present, there are no women in Waqf Board."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Gaurav Gogoi said the aim of the BJP government is to “dilute, defame, divide and disenfranchise the minority community."
Kiren Rijiju said"...About the work done in 2012-2013, I want to mention that the elections were approaching and the Model Code of Conduct was about to be imposed. The elections happened in April-May 2014. On 5th March 2014, the UPA government transferred 123 prime properties under the Housing and Urban Development Ministry to the Delhi Waqf Board. What was the need? Only a few days were left before elections. Couldn’t you have waited? You thought this would help you win the elections but you lost the election anyway, so what was the gain? Such actions don't win votes"
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Waqf Bill to be renamed as Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) Bill, said Rijiju.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "The role of Waqf Board is to supervise the management of Waqf properties by mutawallis and those handling Waqf affairs. This is purely a provision for governance and supervision. In no way does the Waqf Board manage Waqf properties..."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says "...The Waqf Bill is not interfering in any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way..."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Kiren Rijiju said those who have objections with the Bill can aproach court.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: “Waqf property private in nature, unfair to compare it with land banks of Railways, armed forces: Rijiju in Lok Sabha," Kiren Rijiju said.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said in Lok Sabha, "After supporting the bill, you all come my office after one year... I will let you know about the transformational impact (of the bill). We have incorporated and accepted several recommendations of the JPC in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill... to say that JPC's recommendations were not taken is wrong."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: After introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "In 2013, right before Lok Sabha elections in 2014, there were some steps taken which will raise questions in your mind. In 2013, the act was changed to allow Sikhs, Hindus, Parsis and others to create Waqf. Everyone knows Waqf is for Muslims to create Waqf in the name of Allah. This change was made by Congress in 2013. Congress made the boards specifics, only Shias in Shia boards...A section was added that Waqf will have an overriding effect over every other law. How can this section be acceptable?..."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Old Bill says: “In the opening portion, for the words “any person, of any movable or immovable property", the words “any person practising Islam for at least five years, of any movable or immovable property, having ownership of such property," shall be substituted."
Revised bill:- “(a) in the opening portion, for the words “any person, of any movable or immovable property", the words “any person showing or demonstrating that he is practising Islam for at least five years, of any movable or immovable property, having ownership of such property and that there is no contrivance involved in the dedication of such property," shall be substituted;"
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: India has the largest lots of Waqf properties, said Kiren Rijiju in Lok Sabha. “Wakf Boards currently control 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres across India with an estimated value of 1.2 lakh crores. India has the largest waqf holding in the World. Further, Waqf Board is the largest landowner in India after the Armed Forces and the Indian Railways," he said.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Kiren Riiju says that those practicing islam for min 5 years can create waqf. “This provision has been included…," he said.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: “Changes made in Waqf law by UPA govt gave it overriding effect over other statutes, hence new amendments were required," said Rijiju.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Rijiju said, “In case we don't bring this bill, Parliament building, airport...were being claimed as waqf property…"
Kiren Rijiju moves two bills The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 & The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha for consideration and passing.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: After presenting the bill in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju said this bill is not new.
He said in Lok Sabha, "This bill, which we are discussing, is not new. The history of this bill dates back to pre-Independence in 1913 when the 'Mussalman WLateaqf Validating Act' was passed.r, in 1923, the 'Mussalman Waqf Act' was brought in which accounting and transparency were in focus. After Independence, in 1954, Waqf Act was incorporated. State Waqf Board was included in this Waqf Act, 1954."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: The Waqf Amendment Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.
It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records .
The Waqf Amendment Bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August 2024, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: On Waqf Amendment Bill, AIMPLB spokesperson Dr. Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas said,"...If this bill is passed in the Parliament, then we will start a nationwide movement against it. We won’t sit quietly. We will make use of all legal and constitutional provisions available to us. We will run a peaceful agitation until the proposed amendments are taken back..."
Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: BJP leader Tarun Chugh said, "The nation has understood that these are the same people (Congress and opposition) who treated the Waqf board as their vote bank through appeasement politics..."