’Waqf Board Bill doesn’t take but give rights’: Kiren Rijiju’s point-by-point counter to Opposition in Parliament

Waqf Board Bill: Kiren Rijiju said this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them. He said the Bill was introduced after “extensive consultation” and does not “interference in the freedom of any religious institution.”

Livemint
Updated8 Aug 2024, 03:10 PM IST
Waqf Board Bill: New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. The BJP-led government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
Waqf Board Bill: New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. The BJP-led government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.(PTI)

Union minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, 2024, in Parliament on Thursday after the Opposition called it "unconstitutional" and an attack on religious freedom. Rijiju, in almost an hour-long speech, said, "With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body....Forget about taking anyone’s rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them...."

Rijiju said the state waqf boards and central council will have women members under the new new Bill.

He further informed Parliament that under the existing rules, many children are not able to inherit property as those lands are given are declared as waqf. He cited an incidence where a village was declared waqf property. “Don't link this [incident] to religion…how can municipal land be declared as waqf,” he said, adding that the new bill addresses these issues.

He said the government has received online complaints over illegal encroachment and transfer of waqf land. He alleged “mafia” has taken over some properties. He added that there were some MPs who approved the Bill privately.

Countering Opposition's allegation that there was no consultation before introducing the Bill, Rijiju said consultations took place at “official level, political level, with state government representations and consultation happened across the nation.” He said, “Active consultation took place after 2015…even with Waqf board chairmen, CEOs and other representatives.”

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Aug 2024, 03:10 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia’Waqf Board Bill doesn’t take but give rights’: Kiren Rijiju’s point-by-point counter to Opposition in Parliament

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    150.35
    03:11 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -3.5 (-2.27%)

    Bharat Electronics

    298.50
    03:11 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -1.75 (-0.58%)

    Tata Power

    418.20
    03:11 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -12.05 (-2.8%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    322.80
    03:11 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    -6.15 (-1.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Honasa Consumer

    499.15
    03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    43.2 (9.47%)

    Route Mobile

    1,633.95
    03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    132 (8.79%)

    Kfin Technologies

    907.15
    03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    63.45 (7.52%)

    Triveni Turbines

    678.65
    03:00 PM | 8 AUG 2024
    40.6 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,389.00100.00
      Chennai
      69,975.00-1,282.00
      Delhi
      70,940.00236.00
      Kolkata
      70,871.0029.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.86/L0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue