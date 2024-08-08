Hello User

Business News/ News / India/  'Waqf Board Bill doesn't take but give rights': Kiren Rijiju's point-by-point counter to Opposition in Parliament

'Waqf Board Bill doesn't take but give rights': Kiren Rijiju's point-by-point counter to Opposition in Parliament

Livemint

Waqf Board Bill: Kiren Rijiju said this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them. He said the Bill was introduced after “extensive consultation” and does not “interference in the freedom of any religious institution.”

Waqf Board Bill: New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. The BJP-led government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Waqf Board Amendment Bill, 2024, in Parliament on Thursday after the Opposition called it "unconstitutional" and an attack on religious freedom. Rijiju, in almost an hour-long speech, said, "With this bill, there is no interference in the freedom of any religious body....Forget about taking anyone’s rights, this bill has been brought to give rights to those who never got them...."

Rijiju said the state waqf boards and central council will have women members under the new new Bill.

He further informed Parliament that under the existing rules, many children are not able to inherit property as those lands are given are declared as waqf. He cited an incidence where a village was declared waqf property. “Don't link this [incident] to religion…how can municipal land be declared as waqf," he said, adding that the new bill addresses these issues.

He said the government has received online complaints over illegal encroachment and transfer of waqf land. He alleged “mafia" has taken over some properties. He added that there were some MPs who approved the Bill privately.

Countering Opposition's allegation that there was no consultation before introducing the Bill, Rijiju said consultations took place at “official level, political level, with state government representations and consultation happened across the nation." He said, “Active consultation took place after 2015…even with Waqf board chairmen, CEOs and other representatives."

