The Andhra Pradesh government announced the dissolution of the state Waqf board on Sunday — citing a need for 'better' governance. The Chandrababu Naidu-led administration also cited writ petitions “questioning the legality of the order" allowing the previous YSR Congress regime to form the board. The development also comes amid continued uproar over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An official message indicated that the decision was taken “in the interest of maintaining good governance, protecting Waqf properties, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the Waqf Board".

The order on Sunday revoked a 2023 order that had elected three members and nominated seven others to the 11-member grouping. According to the missive, the Chief Executive Officer of the AP State Waqf Board had informed the administration that the board had been “non-functional for an extended period". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}