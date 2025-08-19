Subscribe

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan-Jr. NTR's movie earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Tuesday

Updated19 Aug 2025, 08:47 PM IST
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 released on 14 August.
War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR-starrer War 2 released on 14 August.(YRF)

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: After a good start, the action-packed YRF Spy Universe series film, War 2 saw its earnings decline on the sixth day at the box office. The movie registered a 72.78 percent on Day 5.

War 2 box office collection Day 4:

According to trade industry tracker Sacnilk, War 2 earned an estimated 5.93 crore (India net) at the box office in India on Tuesday.

The movie had a 20.24% Hindi occupancy on Sunday in 2D, 16.67% Tamil occupancy in Tamil (2D) and 16.05% Telugu occupancy (2D).

War 2 worldwide collection:

Sacnilk reported that War 2 had collected an overall total of 281.5 crore worldwide by Monday, including 183.5.6 crore net in India and 63 crore from overseas.

The earnings include 133 crore in Hindi, 1.35 crore lakhs in Tamil and 49.15 crore in Telegu.

On the day of release (Thursday), War 2 collected 52 crore (India net), which increased to 57.35 crore on Friday and 33.25 crore on Saturday.

About War 2:

Sequel to the 2019 film War, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, reportedly at a budget of 300-400 crore. Apart from lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the movie features Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor in key roles.

“Things get complicated when Kabir Dhaliwal, a secret agent, is accused of betraying his nation and his former batchmate Vikram is assigned the task of finding him," stated film database platform IMDb while describing the plot of the film.

War 2 review:

While giving 1.5 stars to the action thriller, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh called War 2 "disappointing." In a post on the social media platform X, he wrote,“Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess.

Notably, film business analyst Sumit Kadel described it as a “catastrophic opening,” given the scale, star cast, and franchise value. With two of the biggest superstars from North and South, Kadel highlighted, “The major highlight of the film is the Jaanabe Ali song and dance performed by both leads.”

 
