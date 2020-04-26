War against covid-19 people driven in India, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI : Dubbing India’s fight against the covid-19 pandemic as people driven, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday strongly urged people to stay away from the assumption that the virus will not reach their state, cities, and colonies.

Addressing the monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, Modi said that masks will become part of the daily lives of the people in the coming days and it was time for people to realise that spitting in public places was not only against cleanliness and basic hygiene but also a health hazard.

"Look around, you will see how India has taken up a people-drive battle against covid-19. India's fight against covid-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight. India is a country which is fighting to eradicate poverty and people driven approach to fight coronavirus is a strong step in this direction," said PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat.

"Among the welcome changes in the post-coronavirus era is the awareness on the need to wear masks. A mask is something we will have to keep wearing in the times to come. It does not mean the person wearing a mask is unwell, it is just a wise precaution," PM added.

Talking about the spread of the pandemic, Modi said that Union government and state governments were all fighting it together. The message of Modi is interesting as it comes just a day before his meeting with chief ministers to discuss the steps required in the country against coronavirus. The second phase of lockdown is scheduled to continue till 3 May and PM is expected to discuss with chief ministers about the future of lockdown during the meeting which will be held on Monday through video conferencing.

Modi message comes just a day before his meeting with chief ministers to discuss the steps required to stem the spread of the deadly virus. The second phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end on 3 May.

I would like to praise the role of state governments in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister said. There is great appreciation for the Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. It was necessary to stop attack on doctors, nurses, medical staff who are the real corona warriors, he added.

Modi also mentioned how India’s helping other countries by sending consignments of life-saving drugs as gifts amid the covid-19 crisis.

PM further said that the war against coronavirus had united the country as people are coming forward to help each other by providing food and medicines to the needy. People have realised that there is a need to adapt to the new changes in to fight against coronavirus, he added.

"Be it our businesses, office culture, education, medical sector. Everyone is adapting to new changes in a post-coronavirus world. Covid-19 has changed how we view things. I am so happy to see the immense appreciation for the working of sanitation workers, our police forces. The appreciation for doctors, nurses, healthcare workers is exceptional," PM said.

Share Via