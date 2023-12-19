War in Ukraine snaps supply of rare cancer treatment molecule
For over a year, there has been no import of Actinium-225, a key radioactive isotope used in cancer treatment, due to the war in Ukraine, leading medical institutions in India to look for less effective alternatives.
